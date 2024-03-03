Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.24. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 10,631 shares trading hands.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.34.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCTCF. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the first quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

