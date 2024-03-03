Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.24. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 10,631 shares trading hands.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Down 0.6 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.34.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
