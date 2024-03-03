Jennie Daly Sells 104,503 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70), for a total value of £140,034.02 ($177,617.99).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 102 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($191.48).

On Monday, January 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 103 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($189.43).

On Friday, December 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 109 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £149.33 ($189.41).

TW stock opened at GBX 140.20 ($1.78) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of £4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.91).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

TW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 133 ($1.69).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

