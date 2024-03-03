Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,786 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $77,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,186. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,692. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JHG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

