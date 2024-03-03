Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CLSA upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

In other news, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $301,691.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,486 shares of company stock worth $1,932,692 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

