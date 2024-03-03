Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Raised by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.54. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

