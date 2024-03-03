J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $128.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SJM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.