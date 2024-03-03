i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Stock Price Down 10.3%

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Free Report) dropped 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). Approximately 71,038 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.12.

i(x) Net Zero Plc operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

