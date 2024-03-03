iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $180.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $180.25.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

