iShares Silver Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 232,860 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 156,871 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

SLV stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

