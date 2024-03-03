iShares Silver Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2024

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 232,860 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 156,871 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

SLV stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

About iShares Silver Trust

(Get Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.