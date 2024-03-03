iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) shares are going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of SOXX stock opened at $679.84 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $394.59 and a 1-year high of $682.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
