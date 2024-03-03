iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $335.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $335.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

