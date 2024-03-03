iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $516.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $516.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

