Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.27

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and traded as high as $46.09. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 10,777 shares.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 717.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 195,454 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 1,046.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,937 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.