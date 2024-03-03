Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.27

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and traded as high as $46.09. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 10,777 shares.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
