InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

