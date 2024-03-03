Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 258,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTR. Citigroup lowered Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTR stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

