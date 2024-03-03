Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,171,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 62.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 637,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after acquiring an additional 244,922 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Insulet by 12.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $169.25 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.