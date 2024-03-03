Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 615 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 421,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

