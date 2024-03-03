Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

