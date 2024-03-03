Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 222,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 143,406 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE O opened at $52.24 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

