Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

SNY stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

