Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,192,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,342,503,000 after buying an additional 512,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,490,000 after buying an additional 113,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,034,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,045,000 after purchasing an additional 395,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

