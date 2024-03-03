Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

