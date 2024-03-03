Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PNC stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

