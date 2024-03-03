Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

