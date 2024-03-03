Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $266,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCN

DigitalOcean Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.