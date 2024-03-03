Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

