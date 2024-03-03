Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,122 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Corning by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 377,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 87.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 10.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,430,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after buying an additional 140,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 167.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

