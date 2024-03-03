Insider Selling: Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) VP Sells $18,303.90 in Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. Pacyna, Jr. sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $18,303.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,512.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FDBC stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

