Insider Selling: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO Sells 37,733 Shares of Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AKBA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.