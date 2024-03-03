Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $124.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

NYSE INGR opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $272,842. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 436.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after buying an additional 317,509 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,022,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

