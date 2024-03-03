Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Industrias Peñoles Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

