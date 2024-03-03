IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 6,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

IMAC Stock Up 6.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of IMAC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of IMAC as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

