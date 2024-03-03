IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IES Stock Performance

IESC stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10. IES has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $113.45.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,428,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,150 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $843,668.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,340,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,175 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,084 in the last ninety days. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IES by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IES by 1,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IES by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

