Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Ichor worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 207.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor Trading Up 3.0 %

Ichor stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

