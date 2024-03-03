Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.82 and last traded at $42.82. Approximately 1,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.