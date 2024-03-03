Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Shares Up 4.9%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$23.27 and last traded at C$23.27. 8,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 2,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.18.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.15.
Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.7035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
About Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF
The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused
exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.
