Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $12.01 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $12.01 or 0.00019266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $176.91 million and approximately $18.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00062936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,732,269 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars.

