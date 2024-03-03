Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Update

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. Wedbush dropped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 167,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,864,000 after buying an additional 115,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 109,432 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

