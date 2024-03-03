Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $520,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in PayPal by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

