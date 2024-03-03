Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 238,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,843,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,226 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,973,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

