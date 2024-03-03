Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36 to $0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion to $7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.12 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.920 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,843,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,226 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,973,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

