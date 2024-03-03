Hermez Network Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $148.64 million and $624.96 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00006565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00016620 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020037 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,141.81 or 1.00023718 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00172621 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0684113 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $624.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

