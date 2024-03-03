Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Helios Towers Stock Performance

HTWSF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

