Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Helios Towers Stock Performance
HTWSF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.33.
Helios Towers Company Profile
