Head-To-Head Survey: Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) vs. Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS)

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) and Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worthington Steel and Worthington Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Worthington Enterprises $4.92 billion 0.64 $256.53 million $5.97 10.56

Worthington Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worthington Enterprises 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Worthington Steel and Worthington Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Worthington Steel currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. Worthington Enterprises has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.76%. Given Worthington Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than Worthington Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Steel and Worthington Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A Worthington Enterprises 6.43% 17.91% 9.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Worthington Enterprises beats Worthington Steel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors. The Consumer Products segment provides products in the tools, outdoor living, and celebrations end markets. Its products include propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications, LPG cylinders, handheld torches, helium-filled balloon kits, specialized hand tools and instruments, and drywall tools and accessories This segment sells its products primarily to mass merchandisers, retailers, and distributors under the Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro Grade, and Level5 brands. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases. It includes high pressure and acetylene cylinders for life support systems and alternative fuel cylinders used to hold CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses, and light-duty trucks. The company was formerly known as Worthington Industries, Inc. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

