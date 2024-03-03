Head to Head Contrast: MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) versus Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN)

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MonotaRO has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MonotaRO $1.81 billion 2.62 $154.87 million $0.32 29.66 Princeton Bancorp $72.44 million 2.66 $25.38 million $4.03 7.58

This table compares MonotaRO and Princeton Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MonotaRO has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton Bancorp. Princeton Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MonotaRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MonotaRO and Princeton Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MonotaRO 8.59% 27.56% 18.55% Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Princeton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. MonotaRO pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Princeton Bancorp pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Princeton Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Princeton Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MonotaRO and Princeton Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MonotaRO 0 0 0 0 N/A Princeton Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MonotaRO beats Princeton Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies. The company also provides building hardware products, building materials, and painting interior supplies; air conditioning/electrical equipment materials/electrical materials; piping/water supply/pump/pneumatic/hydraulic equipment/hose products; mechanical parts; control equipment/solder/static electricity countermeasure supplies; screws/bolts/nails/materials; car/truck supplies; motorcycle/bicycle supplies; kitchen equipment/kitchen products/store supplies; scientific research and development/clean room supplies; and medical/long-term care products. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, bank-by-mail, online, and automated telephone banking services, as well as payroll-related services and merchant credit card processing services. Further, the company offers full on-line statements, on-line bill payment, account inquiries, transaction histories and details, and account-to-account transfer services. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

