Head to Head Contrast: Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) vs. Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Exscientia and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Exscientia currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.54%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 136.88%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Exscientia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -593.98% -32.95% -24.17% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -62.76% -54.42%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Exscientia and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Exscientia has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exscientia and Tenaya Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $32.90 million 23.96 -$146.85 million ($1.44) -4.53 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($1.88) -3.55

Tenaya Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaya Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Exscientia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. It also focuses on discovery and development of small molecule drug candidates. The company's platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

