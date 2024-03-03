Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) SVP Buys $21,500.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) SVP Jason E. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $21,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a PE ratio of 158.51 and a beta of 0.47. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 516.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,356.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

