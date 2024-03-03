Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Naihui Miao sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gulf Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulf Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources Price Performance

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

