Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.28) target price on the oil production company’s stock.

LON GKP opened at GBX 100 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £222.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.89. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 213 ($2.70).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

