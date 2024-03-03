Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIFI

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

NASDAQ GIFI opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 15.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.